Making a song and dance of financial woes - Lancaster show

A show said to make a song and dance of financial woes is coming to the Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster University on Tuesday, February 21 at 8pm.

‘The Best of Both Worlds: A Busker’s Opera’ is being staged by International artists Ali Matthews and Leo Burtin.

Ali grew up in a comfortable neighbourhood in a large town in New Hampshire, USA while Leo Burtin spent his childhood in a farming village in the northeast of France. Meeting in the UK, they realised they shared a similar work ethic.

Ali said: “We both experience acute attacks of work guilt – and this has become not only influential on our practice but very much a part of it. Sometimes we wonder whether being useful is important, or whether there might be a radicality in uselessness – a kind of obstinate refusal to conform to daily rhythms.”

For their first show together, The Best of Both Worlds: A Busker’s Opera, the pair explore their relationship to their social backgrounds, work and capitalism in the fun and accessible format of an (almost) musical.

They met with a host of different people from street traders to CEOs to see how how people feel about the UK’s class system.

Featuring pop songs, French street music classics and playful audience interaction, the show will resonate with anyone who has ever worried about money, or felt squeezed by our capitalist society.

For further inforamtion please contact 01524 594151 or visit www.lancasterarts.org.