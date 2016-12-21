Magical tale slickly brought to life on ice

Alice in Wonderland on Ice, Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

There’s something incredibly warming about children helping youngsters less fortunate than themselves.

Even when you’re in an ice arena.

Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association’s (BIDCA) production of the enduring classic Alice in Wonderland at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena is a breathtaking mix of talented young skaters, energetic songs and moments of pure brilliance.

Director and choreographer David Walsingham and script writer Simon Davies play on the surreal character of Lewis Carroll’s iconic tale - making the audience’s mind boggle as Alice shrinks into the wonderland and countless “I’m late for a very important date” rabbits pop up around the arena.

The costumes of each character - from the caterpillar to Tweedledum and Tweedledee - are dazzling for this 77th Christmas show, which is raising money for charities Brian House Children’s Hospice, Aspired Futures and OJ’s which supports children with autism.

Every one of the 71 young cast give a professional performance but special mention should go to Francesca Guerin who plays Alice and Darci Rowcroft as Little Alice who is certainly the show’s cute factor.

Hit songs through the ages (Girls Aloud’s version of Jump and Madness’ House of Fun) keep the tempo and energy up throughout as the cast perform some complicated group ice dances while the portrayal of the Queen of the Heart’s frightening Jabberwock is dramatic beyond belief.

But it is Alice’s solo to One Day I’ll Fly Away and the Mad Hatter’s performance to Callum Scott’s Dancing on My Own - with some impressive revolutions in the air - which steal the show.

If you’re feeling curious, follow the talented cast down the rabbit hole...

Show times: Friday, December 23 at 7pm, Saturday, December 24 at 2.30pm, Monday, December 26 at 2.30pm and Tuesday, December 27 at 2.30pm.

JULIA BENNETT