Live shows are the Next Step for hit TV show

Smash hit CBBC children’s TV show The Next Step are bringing their live stage show to Blackpool Winter Gardens.

After touring across eight countries, to more than 200,000 people last year, the team will return with a newly choreographed live show.

Audiences will love the high-energy group numbers that showcase the group’s flawless timing, eye-popping acrobatics and overall mastery of dance

The show has been choreographed by Jordan Clark and Trevor Tordjman and will star popular cast members such as Brittany Raymond (Riley), Isaiah Peck (Henry), Briar Nolet (Richelle), Myles Erlick (Noah), Victoria Baldesarra (Michelle) along with season four newcomers Shelby Bain (Amy) and Alexandra Chaves (Piper).

It will also feature dance routines connected to the plot lines of the TV show, new duet and trio combinations and, a few special guest appearances.

The Next Step: Live On Stage will come to Blackpool Opera House on Friday, June 2.

Tickets are priced from £31. To book, visit livenation.co.uk or ticketmaster.co.uk.