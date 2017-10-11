Let your children’s imaginations run free...in Lancaster this month

Lancaster Arts is to present three family shows as part of the regional ‘Big Imaginations Festival’ for children and families this month.

The festival promises quality theatre, transporting everyone to lands full of fairy tales (good and bad) with amazing light shows, music from around the world, beautiful puppetry and ancient fables.

Lancaster Arts will present Body of Light on Saturday, October 21, Happily Ever After on Sunday, October 22 and finally, Handa’s Surprise on Monday, October 23, all at the Nuffield Theatre on the Lancaster University campus.

Darren Pritchard’s Body of Light (11am & 2pm) for three years plus weaves its magic through dance, presenting a seamless landscape of flowing images, where graphics bend effortlessly around the arcs of a live dancer, using Kinect technology featured in ‘X-Box’ gaming consoles.

Action Transport Theatre will perform their critically-acclaimed fairy tale Happily Ever After (2pm for five years plus), a story about a Prince who isn’t impressed with any of the princesses his mother wants him to marry, until one day a princess arrives accompanied by her brother...

And for those aged from two to six, Little Angel Theatre mix puppetry, live music and song in Handa’s Surprise, a vibrant story of a little girl in Kenya taking different fruits past a few mischievous animals to surprise her best friend at 10.30am, 1.30pm & 2.30pm.

Tickets can be bought by contacting 01524 594151 or visiting www.lancasterarts.org.