Lancaster venue to celebrate 30 years of outdoor theatre

After winning the 2016 UK Theatre Award for Best Show for Children and Young People with its outdoor walkabout version of The Hobbit, The Dukes has chosen a new adaptation of Treasure Island for its 30th anniversary of promenading in Lancaster’s Williamson Park from July 4-August 12.

And before the summer, The Dukes welcomes more shows specifically for families; Heaven Eyes, a poetic and gritty story about three youngsters who run away from their children’s home and sail down the River Tyne on a makeshift raft; Chester Tuffnut, a treemole who loves adventure and wants to spread fun and happiness among his woodland friends, told with puppets and music; Northern Ballet return with Goldilocks and The Three Bears and another well-loved fairytale, Tom Thumb will be performed with puppetry and visual theatre.

For more information and to book, contact 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org