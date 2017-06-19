La Voix brings sparkle to the summer season

A shining star is set to shimmer in a new summer season spectacular for Blackpool.

Fresh from wowing audiences across Europe and America, La Voix - who dazzled on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 - will headline at North Pier for a series of family shows.

The larger-than-life star will take over North Pier Theatre every Saturday in August, with a full band, dancers, speciality acts and celebrity guest stars.

It will also be something of a dream come true for the mega talented vocalist.

La Voix said: “I just cannot wait to bring my show to Blackpool. The summer is all about having fun and there’s nothing that’s more fun than a La Voix show.

“Appearing in the UK’s premier resort for these four very special evenings means a lot, particularly at North Pier which was the venue that gave Lily Savage such a huge boost as an up-and-coming entertainer.

“There’s a great tradition of variety in Blackpool but I can assure audiences, they’ve never seen a show quite like this.

“I want to see families enjoying variety again and get them back into the theatre.”

La Voix wowed BGT judges with her amazing vocals and ability to mimic some of the world’s biggest divas such as Liza Minelli, Shirley Bassey and Cher.

That vocal ability was matched with hilarious comedy – all performed in some of the most glamorous costumes seen on the stage.

Already in her career she has starred alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment including the late Cilla Black, Mickey Rooney, Pamela Anderson and Ruby Wax.

The awards have come thick and fast including best act at the London Cabaret Awards, winner of Drag Idol and gold award winner at the Boyz Awards.

North Pier Theatre has a long tradition of hosting star names for its summer seasons from Morecambe and Wise and Paul Daniels to Bruce Forsyth and Joe Longthorne.

It was following a sell-out run at the venue in the 1996 that Lily Savage’s TV career took off, turning Paul O’Grady into a household name.

n La Voix appears at North Pier Theatre on Saturdays in August.

Tickets cost £15, concessions £12, from 01253 623304 or online at www.ticket source.co.uk/blackpoolpiers.