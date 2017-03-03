Kids in for an Easter treat at the Little Theatre

As Easter approaches, bringing with it a two-week school holiday, Thornton Little Theatre are planning an eggs-ellent family show.

Easter Bunny’s Eggs-ellent Adventure is a family show, which is particularly suitable for two to seven-year-olds and lasts for 40 minutes.

There’ll be plenty of music and singing including children’s favourites Head, Shoulders, Knees And Toes, Wheels On The Bus, The Hokey Cokey, One Finger, One Thumb, If You’re Happy And You Know It, and many more.

The show will come to Thornton Little Theatre a week before Easter itself, on Sunday, April 9, at 1pm.

Kate Ashmead, producer of the show, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Thornton Little Theatre with our brand new show for 2017!

“We first visited back in 2014 with the hugely successful Marty MacDonald’s Farm, returning in 2015 with a sell-out performance of Pongo’s Party and then we visited the theatre’s sister venue, Marine Hall last year with Marty MacDonald’s Toy Machine. “Now we are back in Thornton and looking forward to having some Easter fun!”

Following the show, there will be a meet, greet and treat with the Easter Bunny himself - plus a free Easter present for every child.

Tickets are priced at £10 or £36 for a family of four. To book, call 01253 887693 or visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk.