It’s no drag with Bianca

Acid-tongued comedian Bianca Del Rio is bringing her ‘Not Today Satan’ tour to Blackpool Opera House, tomorrow night.

Bianca is a self-professed ‘clown in a gown’ and is the alter ego of seasoned comic Roy Haylock.

She also won season six of the popular TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, which searches for America’s next big “drag superstar”.

Bianca is known for her foul mouth and unapologetic humour, with her victims hardly having time to feel the sting before she zips on to the next topic.

She has been compared to Joan Rivers and has even received praise from Joan, herself.

