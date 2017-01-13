How deep is your love for the Bee Gees?

Following its debut at the West End’s Leicester Square Theatre, ‘You Win Again – The Story of the Bee Gees’ will be visiting Blackpool Grand Theatre as part of its first ever nationwide tour.

The show will appear at the Church Street venue for one night only on Sunday, February 26.

The production, described as a “concert spectacular”, includes a countless number of Bee Gees classics from the 1960s through to the 1980s.

The show also features songs by iconic artists that the group wrote for, such as Diana Ross, Celine Dion and Dionne Warwick.

A spokesman said: “This spectacular production tells the incredible story of The Brothers Gibb in an all new musical experience through the eyes of their manager.

“Follow the band and their lives, through the early charting triumphs and fall from grace onto their meteoric climb back to the top… to become the multi-million selling Super Group we know and love today.”

Tickets are priced at £24.50 and are available from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk and 01253 290190.