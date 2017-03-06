Hollywood legends to star alongside each other

A pair of Hollywood legends are starring opposite each other in the upcoming UK tour of the Broadway hit ‘Love Letters’.

Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal will star in the enduring romance about first loves and second chances. It seems like natural casting as MacGraw and O’Neal both got their big acting break opposite each other in 1970 film ‘Love Story’.

In the play, O’Neal plays Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, who wrote a letter to MacGraw’s Melissa Gardner, aged seven to tell her she looked like a lost princess.

During the next fifty years, through personal triumphs and despair, through wars and marriages and children and careers, they poured out their heartfelt secrets to each other and defied a fate that schemed to keep them apart, living for the one most meaningful thing, their undying love for each other.

The show’s producer, David Ian, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing two such huge stars to the UK in this wonderful and moving play. Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal are true Hollywood legends and it will be very special indeed to see them live on stage together”.

Love Letters will come to Manchester Opera House for a one-week run starting on Monday, November 20.

Tickets are priced from £16.90. To book, visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester.