Hitman Hatton hits up Pleasure Beach

Ricky ‘the Hitman’ Hatton will be hosting a special event at Blackpool Pleasure Beach tomorrow night.

Last minute tickets are still available for the night An Evening with Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton.

A spokesman said: “Hosted in the spectacular Paradise Room at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, join Ricky for an hilarious, uncensored recollection of his career in and out of the ring.

“The Mancunian is regarded as one of the best, and most loved British fighters of all time and the event will provide an insight into his fascinating life.”

Tickets cost from £50 and include a three-course meal, with VIP entry also including a drinks reception and a meet and greet with Ricky.

Hosting the proceedings will be Taylor Murphy

Call 0871 222 1234 to book.