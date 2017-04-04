Hit musical Spamalot heading to Blackpool

Hit Monty Python musical Spamalot is heading to Blackpool next year, ahead of a major UK tour.

Lovingly ripped off from the hugely successful 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the brand-new production is a riotous comedy full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen.

Join King Arthur as he travels with his hapless Knights of the Round Table on a divine mission to locate the illusive Holy Grail – with uproarious consequences.

Spamalot was the winner of the 2005 Tony Award for Best New Musical, while it enjoyed a victorious West End run. This hilarious show was written by Python legend Eric Idle, who has been entertaining the British public for over 50 years. The funnyman also wrote the score alongside John DuPrez, famous for his work on Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life amongst a host of other big-name scores.

Michael Williams, Managing Director at the Winter Gardens Blackpool comments “ We are delighted to be staging the opening performances of the brand-new tour of the much loved musical Spamalot. The musical joins an eclectic mix of events at the Winter Gardens Blackpool which truly offers something for everyone.”

The new tour is produced by the award winning Selladoor Productions and Mercury Theatre Colchester. Selladoor’s recent tours include Footloose, American Idiot, Avenue Q and Little Shop of Horrors

Comic tunes include Brave Sir Robin, We’re Knights of the Round Table and perennial favourite Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.

Spamalot's week-long Blackpool run will open on Friday September 8 2017 at the Opera House.

Tickets on general sale from 11am today from the Winter Gardens box office and online at wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.