Group gets expert help for Scottish production

A little piece of Scotland will be coming to Thornton Little Theatre in a few weeks’ time, with a production of Shakespeare’s famous tragedy, Macbeth.

This play has never been staged in this area before, and the award-winning Poulton Drama has taken on the challenge, following its success performing with the Royal Shakespeare Company last year, both at Blackpool Grand Theatre, and the main stage at Stratford.

The cast was treated to a visit last week from RSC actress, Lucy Ellison, who played Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and led a warm-up session prior to rehearsal, offering her invaluable advice and experience in performing Shakespeare.

Director of the play Dave Twizell said: “It was wonderful to have Lucy among us and to feed off her enthusiasm and encouragement.”

The group are appealing to schools and colleges who may be studying Macbeth or Shakespeare on the current curriculum to witness the production - an invaluable way of bringing the play to life.

Tickets can be booked online on www.poultondrama.co.uk