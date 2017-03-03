Grease is the word for graduate Oliver

A Blackpool and The Fylde College graduate has been given his first big acting break - in the touring production of Grease: The Musical.

Oliver Jacobson, who graduated in 2013 with a BA (Hons) degree in Musical Theatre, has been cast as Roger (known as Putzie in the film version).

It opens next Friday, March 10 at Manchester Palace Theatre, where it will stay for two weeks before embarking on a tour of the UK.

Oliver got the part while appearing in a production of Grease for Royal Caribbean, although he originally thought that being away on a cruise might hinder his chances.

He said: “When I heard about the auditions, I rang my agent and asked if I’d be able to do a video, he said we could try but it might be hard because they like people to audition in the room.

“But I put a video together, they got back to me saying the absolutely loved it and they wanted to cast me, which was amazing.

“Everyone else went through a massive, long audition process, around five rounds and I turned up on the first day, just after a three-and-a-half minute video.”

Oliver will star alongside Tom Parker, of the Wanted, who will play Danny Zuko, Over The Rainbow’s Danielle Hope as Sandy, Eastenders’ Louisa Lytton as Rizzo and Darren Day, who will play Teen Angel.

As in the film, Roger will have a love interest in the form of Jan and Oliver admits that he and Rosanna Harris (the actor playing Jan) have built up a great chemistry.

He added: “The director said their relationship is the closest out of all the Pink Ladies and the T-birds, so it’s been really nice developing that.

“We make sure we’re having a laugh on stage, we’re just trying to be as natural and have as much fun as possible. It’s Grease, if we’re having fun, the audience are having fun.”

Despite growing up in London, Oliver lived in Blackpool for six years, met his girlfriend Christina in the town and considers himself as a local. He’s now looking forward to opening the tour in the North West, “I’ll get lots of support from everyone I know up there, so we’re all very, very excited to open up there.” He said.

Tickets are priced from £17.50. To book visit www.atgtickets.com/Manchester.