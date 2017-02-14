Good News for fans of Broadway musicals

Tony Award-winning stage musical Newsies is coming to the big screen for ‘one-night-only’ on Sunday.

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, the stage show has taken on a life of its own since its Broadway debut in 2012.

Now, for the first time ever, local audiences will be able to experience it, with two local showings - 2pm at the Blackpool Odeon and 4.30pm at Vue Cleveleys.

Inspired by the real-life ‘Newsboy Strike of 1899,’ Newsies is set in New York City at the turn of the century and tells the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, a charismatic and rebellious leader of a group of “newsies” who dreams of a life far from the hardship of the streets.

When publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies his army of newsies to strike.

The show features a Tony Award-winning score and choreography, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and choreography by Christopher Gatelli.

It’s being distributed to cinemas across the UK by Disney Theatrical Productions and Arts Alliance Distribution. Thomas Schumacher, president and producer at Disney Theatrical Productions said: “From the very beginning, the stage adaptation of Newsies has had an exciting and entirely unexpected journey, propelled by the show’s passionate fan base.

“We are thrilled to be working with Arts Alliance and to have had Tony-nominee Jeremy Jordan and members of the original Broadway company join the North American touring cast as we take Newsies on its next exciting chapter, reaching new audiences around the world.”

Nick Varley, co-Chief Executive of Arts Alliance Distribution added: “We are pleased to be working with our colleagues at Disney Theatrical Productions to bring this very special production of Newsies to cinema screens across the world. Newsies is one of the most successful family musicals of our time and this big screen outing will allow audiences in both urban and rural locations worldwide to experience the spectacle of a Broadway show from the comfort of their local cinema.”

To book tickets, visit www.newsiesthemusical.com