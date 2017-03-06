Goldilocks brought to life by ballet company at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre

After great successes with The Elves and The Shoemaker and Madame Butterfly, Northern Ballet Theatre return to the Grand Theatre, Blackpool, stage this spring.

The magic continues with a brand-new retelling of the children’s classic Goldilocks and the Three Bears on Thursday, March 30 at 2pm and 4pm.

Bringing this renowned children’s story to life, Goldilocks and the Three Bears is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre for the first time.

Goldilocks is a mischievous little girl with hair as bright as gold. Always on the look-out for an adventure, one day her curiosity leads her to a house full of many surprises. With a family of friendly bears, a beautiful blue bird and bowls of delicious porridge, this ballet is just right!

Northern Ballet’s ‘Short Ballets for Small People’ are not to be missed.

Tickets are £6.50, call 01253 290 190 to book.