Fylde Methodist minister to take part in Edinburgh Fringe and another WW1 walk in aid of military veterans

A well known Methodist minister is not only preparing for another WW1 walk in aid of a soldiers’ charity, but is off to the Edinburgh Fringe to perform and raise more cash for military veterans.

The Rev Paul Critchley is taking part in Home Front, Front Line, which tells the story of WW2 through the lives of a young couple; Lizzie a young woman serving on the home front with the Women’s Land Army and Tommy, played by Paul, serving on the front line with the army.

Based on historical records, the show, with film, music, drama, images and sound, is an inspiring story of love, commitment, separation, conflict and faith, which premiered in Padiham and has since been performed throughout the north west.

After shows in Saddleworth this weekend, the 50-minute long HF-FL moves onto Edinburgh for six nights from August 14-19 after a friend said it was so good it should be seen by a wider audience.

Paul’s role follows his involvement in the ‘Brothers in Arms’ project with Lancashire Methodists and Blackburn Diocese which looks at the lives and service of Noel and Christopher and Shavasse, who both served in WW1 and also raises funds for veterans.

Paul, 41, who is supertintendent minister for the North Fylde Circuit covering eight Methodist churches and was minister at Pilling for nine years, says he has always wanted to go to the Edinburgh Fringe, but never dreamt he would be part of it.

Saying he is “excited and nervous”, Paul adds: “During the day I will be out in uniform on the streets trying to drum up support alongside the thousands of others who will be doing the same thing.”

The show, which will be performed at Greenside, Nicolson Square (venue 209) at 6.30pm each night is free, but donations will be appreciated.

Paul steps out again in aid of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity in ‘The Frontline Walk’, following in the footsteps of WW1 soldiers along the Western Front in October and will also include Passchendaele, marking the 100th anniversary of what became knwon as the Third Battle of Ypres. Last year Paul raised more than £5,000 and of his wish to return says: “It was such a profound experience last time I wanted to repeat it again this year.”