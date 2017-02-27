French-Canadians set to take village stage in Goosnargh

A French-Canadian company, featuring former Cirque du Soleil performers, are staging their new show in Goosnargh this weekend.

Les Bordéliques will perform ‘Blind Date’ at Goosnargh Village Hall on Sunday, March 5 at 7pm.

In a wacky and absurd blind date, a musician and a dancer embody three men and three women as they collide to form unlikely pairs.

From stilts to high heels, classical violin to contemporary music, step dancing shoes to ballet slippers, six archetypes bring an amusing dating game through the tease of seduction and a comedic clash of personalities.

Les Bordéliques, French for “the messy”, are based in Québec and comprises Gabriel Girouard, a musician, and Mélissandre Tremblay-Bourassa, a dancer, both of whom have performed around the world.

The show is suitable for 10 years plus. To book ring 01254 660360. Donations are asked for at the end.