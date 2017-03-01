Extra show added for Menopause the Musical

Due to incredible demand, an extra matinee performance of Menopause the Musical has been scheduled at the Grand Theatre.

A performance at 4.30pm has been added on Friday, March 24, alongside the previously announced 7.30pm show.

But what’s really great about this show is that women come up to you and say ‘Thank you for making it okay to be over fifty.’

It stars Blackpool’s own Maureen Nolan, with EastEnders’ Cheryl Fergison, Casualty’s Rebecca Wheatley and Penny Dreadful’s Ruth Berkeley completing the all-star cast.

Speaking about the show, Maureen said: “The timing is great for this show. Women just seemed to be desperate for a great night out.

“Menopause The Musical entertains with 23 songs such as I Will Survive, but re-written with comedy lyrics.

“And it doesn’t make light of the menopause, rather it shows you can tackle the raging hot sweats with humour and honesty. I certainly don’t mind anyone knowing I have to have fans in my dressing room, even when it’s cold.

“And if men do come to the show, they will understand why their wife, on occasion, has tried to kill them.”

Tickets for both shows are still available, priced from £25. To book, visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call 01253 290190.