Dance show sails to town

A new Irish dance musical will come to the North West on a brief UK tour this autumn.

TitanicDance plays the Palace Theatre in Manchester for its English premiere on Sunday, September 24.

The stunning show features the three-times Irish Dancing World Champion, and former Manchester schoolboy, James Keegan, with a cast of 30 award-winning dancers and traditional Irish musicians.

TitanicDance tells the story of the world’s most famous ship from its beginning in a Belfast shipyard to its tragic end in the Atlantic Ocean.

It took audiences in Ireland by storm when it opened at the Odyssey Arena, Belfast in 2014, receiving standing ovations before enjoying a sell-out run at the Millennium Forum in Derry.

This is not just an Irish dance show; it’s an emotional journey of hope, aspiration, love, heartbreak and sadness that will mesmerise audiences everywhere.

The 30-year-old lead dancer and choreographer said: “This is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve spent the last 14 years touring with Lord of the Dance, and I’m really excited about helping to create a new show with other dancers like Ray Sweeney who is the show’s creative director and is another one of the principal dancers.

“It’s great to have the support of the Manchester Irish Festival website and my friends and family in Manchester and Ireland. I’m delighted that we have been able to secure the English premiere of the show in my home town.”

Call the box office on 0844 871 3019 or visit www.atgtickets.com/manchester to book.