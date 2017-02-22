Cute puppet show will entertain youngsters in Lancaster

A cute puppet show, featuring adventurous treemole Chester Tuffnut is coming to The Dukes, Lancaster on March 18 at 11am and 1.30pm.

Chester isn’t your isn’t your ordinary treemole, he’s one of a kind who likes wearing jumpers and sitting in his armchair, but loves adventure most of all.

He’ll be asking children aged three plus to join him on his latest action packed escapade when he discovers the curious creatures in Woodland have gone so long without excitement, they’ve forgotten to have fun, until he brings happiness and laughter back into their lives.

Told with puppets and original music, the show has humour, thrills, spills, near misses and great escapes and is about discovering new places and making friends while encouraging everyone to have at least one adventure a day and aftewards you may stay behind to meet the creatures and explore their dens.

Tickets are £8/£6, ring 01524 598500 to book.