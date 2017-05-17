Comic Peter Kay to host third cancer appeal show at Opera House

Comedian Peter Kay will be back in Blackpool yet again for a special live Q&A next month.

The Bolton funny man and Car Share star will once more support the Polly Haydock Appeal with the charity event at the Opera House on Sunday, June 4.

He staged two similar sell out shows at the Winter Gardens' theatre back in December, raising almost £150,000 towards the £410,000 Polly needs to pay for expert cancer treatment in Germany - a treatment which is not available in the UK, which could not only prolong her life, but also help cure the disease.

At this new Q&A for Polly’s Fund, the award-winning comedian will discuss his career in comedy and show exclusive clips and outtakes from his acclaimed shows.

The audience will gain insights into Peter Kay’s TV shows, including the BAFTA award-winning Car Share, Phoenix Nights, Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere, That Peter Kay Thing, Britain’s Got The Pop Factor featuring Kay’s female alter ego Geraldine, as well as his stand-up tours.

Polly Haydock from Bolton was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer at the end of 2015, aged 36, and set to raising more than £400,000 in July last year when the cancer reached stage four and was said to be terminal. At the time she was told she had six months to live.

Following the December shows, Polly hailed the 'absolutely overwhelming amount' raised.