Comedian returns for a right Royle laugh

Blackpool pantomime favourite Steve Royle is headlining the next Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club.

He will perform in The Studio, at the Grand Theatre on Friday, March 3.

Last month, The Grand announced that Steve would be returning to perform in the big Blackpool Christmas pantomime for a 14th consecutive year.

Anyone who has seen Steve provide comic relief in the annual pantos, or listened to his Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Lancashire will know how funny he is.

As a comedian, he has performed all over the world and has supported the likes of Steve Coogan and Peter Kay on tour.

He’s also acted, wrote and been a guest on other various shows, including Dave Spikey’s Living The Dream Tour, Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere. He’s also frequently a TV warm-up act for shows such as Question of Sport and Stars In Their Eyes, and was the first person ever to perform an audience warm-up for the Royal Variety Show.

Steve will also be joined by Adam Staunton and Jack Carroll.

Jack Carroll won the hearts of the nation when he came second in Britain’s Got Talent, aged 14 in 2013.

His self-deprecating humour regarding his disability showed a great deal of maturity, with David Walliams declaring him a ‘comedy genius’. His first audition has since been watched more than 8.5 million times on YouTube.

Adam Staunton is another young comic and has appeared on the same bill as John Bishop and Sarah Millican, his style of eagle-eyed observation mixed with self-deprecation has gained him admirers across the UK.

Damion, who is the MC on the night and also the producer Laugh Out Loud Comedy, said: “The comedy club at The Grand is going great guns with comedians from all over the world coming and knocking them dead. But it sure is a treat to have Steve Royle this month who has an on-going love affair with the people of Blackpool – don’t miss this one because he might not be back with us for few years yet”.

Tickets are priced at £15.50. To book, call 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.