Coal story through dance

Gary Clarke’s COAL, the true story of an industry and a community’s fight for survival will be live at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool on Wednesday, March 29 at 7.30pm.

Applauded by The Times in a Four Star review as “an absorbing, immediate slice of history,” COAL commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike and reflects award winning choreographer and dancer Gary Clarke’s own experience of growing up in the Yorkshire coalfields.

COAL is said to be a riveting dance theatre show that takes a nostalgic but honest look at the hard hitting realities of life at the coal face, the back breaking physical graft and the impact it makes on body and soul, both underground and on the surface.

Strong, powerful and emotive, COAL explores the darker underbelly of the mining industry, unearthing the true nature and body wrecking demands of a working class industry now almost completely forgotten.

It is based on years of personal research by Gary Clarke and he says: “COAL is a direct response to my upbringing in the working class mining village of Grimethorpe, South Yorkshire. It’s about trying to capture a time in British history that is too easily forgotten.”

The show is suitable for 12 years upwards and tickets range in price from £13.50 to £19.50, school groups £12.50, groups 10+ £4 off,

Groups 50+ £5 off. Under 26s: £12.50 (first 50 tickets).

To book, contact the box office on 01253 290 190 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk.