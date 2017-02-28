Circus comes indoors for theatre showcase

After a sell-out run in London’s West End run and nationwide tour last year, Cirque Berserk! the UK’s biggest theatre-circus spectacular is back.

Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, Cirque Berserk! is a danger-filled spectacle that will amaze audiences of all ages when it arrives at Blackpool Opera House on March 8.

Cirque Berserk is coming to town

Showcasing the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills, Zippo’s Cirque Berserk! brings this popular form of live entertainment bang up-to-date in a jaw dropping spectacular created especially for theatre.

Acts include ‘the world’s most dangerous circus act’ with the motorcycle Globe of Death.

The stunt includes four motorcyclists reaching speeds of more than 60mph within the confines of a locked steel cage.

Other attractions include more than 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen. Award-winning clown, Tweedy will also join the troupe.

A spokesman said: “It’s family entertainment at its best. Real circus made for Theatre.”

Cirque Beserk! is at the Opera house from Wednesday March 8 to Sunday, March 12.

Tickets from £10 are available from www.cirqueberserk.co.uk