Christina makes an impression

‘Woman of a thousand voices’ Christina Bianco has announced a return show at Blackpool’s Viva.

The Broadway and West End performer will be back at the Church Street cabaret venue on Thursday, July 20, for her last UK show before returning to the USA.

Her ‘unique vocal impression show’ has been seen across the UK including the London Hippodrome and Royal Albert Hall, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Tickets for her Blackpool show, following up her appearance last year, go on sale today.

Viva entertainment director Leye D Johns said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming back the hugely talented Christina Bianco to Viva Blackpool.

“Christina is a performer like no other and it was brilliant to see people being thrilled by her performance last time she was here so we absolutely had to invite her back.

“The fact that this is her last UK date before she returns to the US just makes it that little bit more special, so get booking now before the tickets are gone.”

The two-hour show will see YouTube sensation Christina joined on stage by her musical director as she showcases her extensive repertoire of vocal impressions.

Christina’s acting credits are extensive and have seen her nominated for two Drama Desk awards for appearances in the one-woman, 40-character comedy ‘Application Pending’ and hit musical ‘Forbidden Broadway Goes to Rehab’, as well as originating the role of Dora in the long-running US tour of Dora The Explorer Live.

Tickets cost from £19.50, from www.vivablackpool.com or by calling 01253 297297.