Children’s presenter is Belle of the ball in panto

If you’re looking to fill a panto-shaped hole in your life but can’t wait until next Christmas, Fleetwood’s Marine Hall has a little Easter treat in store.

Beauty and The Beast will come to the venue on Friday, April 7, bringing a pair of TV legends with it.

It’s the second year in a row that Anton Benson Productions have had Beauty and the Beast as their Easter panto. Keith Chegwin will reprise the role he created last year, starring as ‘Jolly King Cheggers’, protecting his Kingdom of Ooh La La against the threat of the ferocious Beast and its silly sidekick, played by Basil Brush.

Belle will be played by children’s presenter Olivia Birchnough, who recently won the Panto Insider award for best leading lady during the Christmas 2016/17 season.

X Factor’s Stevi Ritchie will provide the comic relief as ‘Wally’, while Scott Wright, Quinn Patrick, Amy Forrest and Michael Winsor complete the cast

Producer Anton Benson said: “A panto is for life and not just for Christmas. Our regulars love our annual Christmas shows and given how much of a hit our production of Beauty was with audiences last Easter we are delighted to be bringing it to further venues the year.”

Tickets are priced at £13.50 for adults, £11 for children and £38 for a family. To book, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/antonbensonproductionsltd.

