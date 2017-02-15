Charity concert’s appeal for a rehearsal space

The organisers of a Fylde and Wyre charity concert are appealing for help to find a rehearsal space.

The 50-strong cast of ‘A Concert for Christies: Songs from Stage and Screen’ are currently rehearsing at a space in Thornton but are being turfed out when it closes, later this month.

Taking place biennially since 2011, the West End-style revue has raised more than £20,000 for Manchester hospital The Christie.

The upcoming concert will take place at Lowther Pavilion between Thursday, June 29 and Saturday, July 1.

Emma Norman has co-produced and directed A Concert for Christies with friend Gill Rowland since its inception in 2011. She said: “If there is any business or individual who are able to help us that really would be fantastic. We don’t need anything flash, just a large rehearsal space with electricity.

The Concert for Christies is so warmly received and supported by the people who come to this event every two years and we just need to find a suitable room so we can make this year’s concert an amazing success.”

If you are able to offer rehearsal space you can contact Emma via the show website at www.teamchristies.com or by calling 07718 326236.

Tickets for the concert are available from lowtherpavilion.ticketsolve.com and 01253 794221.