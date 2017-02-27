Chance to meet Vera once again

Sincerely Yours - The Vera Lynn Story is coming to the Marine Hall this spring.

It takes audiences on a journey through the career of Vera Lynn – the most famous lady of the Second World War, the forces sweetheart, who captured the hearts of a nation during the 1940s.

The young Vera Lynn started her career as a dance band singer and went on to travel the world, entertaining ‘her boys’ on the front line.

The show features many of the songs she would have sung in the dance halls whilst performing with the likes of Joe Loss and his orchestra.

Some hits which propelled her to international stardom include of course ‘White Cliffs of Dover’, ‘A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square’ and the timeless classic, ‘We’ll Meet Again’.

The show will finish in a rousing patriotic finale guaranteed to have everyone waving their flags and bursting with pride.

The show will also feature video footage from the 1940s as well as some personal memories from Dame Vera herself.

The role of Vera Lynn will be performed by Lorrie Brown who is a highly respected artist.

This is a show not to be missed if you’re a fan of pure nostalgia. It takes place on Saturday, April 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15.

For more details about the show and to book tickets email marinehall@wyre.gov.uk.

Alternatively, call the office on (01253) 887 693.

