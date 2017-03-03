Brand new ‘Macca’ musical is just Grand

A West End style biopic about Sir Paul McCartney is coming to the Grand Theatre later this month.

‘Macca: The Concert’ will appear at the venue for one night only, on Friday, March 31.

Macca: The Concert is a brand new, career-spanning musical biopic covering McCartney’s entire solo career from 1970 to 2016.

The first half of the show is a recreation of the acclaimed Wings Over The World 1975-76 Concert Tour, complete with authentic costumes, staging and production.

The second half is a celebration of McCartney’s solo career and includes all of his best loved hits, along with a selection of Beatles favourites.

It features Emanuele Angeletti in the lead role, who made a name for himself on the West End as ‘Macca’ in the musical ‘Let It Be’.

Starring alongisde Emanuele as Paul’s first wife Linda will be Fleetwood actor Jill Schoonjans.

They’ll also be joined by a full West End cast.

Tickets are priced at £25. To book, call the box office on 01253 290190 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk.