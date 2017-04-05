A Strong show for TV Count Arthur

Comedian Steve Delaney is bringing his BAFTA-winning Count Arthur Strong character to Blackpool Grand Theatre in a show called ‘The Sound of Mucus’.

In the show, Strong, the eccentric, semi-retired music hall performer will pay tribute to “one of the best musicals he can remember” - The Sound of Music.

He will be supported on stage by Terry Kilkelly as Malcom de Tinsell, from ‘Count Arthur Strong’s Radio Show’ and Dave Plimmer, from ‘Count Arthur Strong’ on BBC1, as Allan Leslie.

Over the years Count Arthur Strong has acquired a dedicated fan-base of fellow performers with Ross Noble, Johnny Vegas and Steve Coogan being vocal supporters in the early days.

Count Arthur said: “If you only buy one ticket for something this year buy a ticket for this one twice and bring a friend. I promise you, you won’t regret it. And if you do there must be something wrong with you. No refunds”.

The Sound of Mucus comes to Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday, May 7.

Tickets are priced from £19. To book visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk.