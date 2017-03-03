RECIPE: Toasted crumpets with goats cheese mousse, apple and heritage beetroot

Scrumptious way to serve up this familiar favourite.

Head chef Michael Noonan at The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village has enjoyed an illustrious career, including working at the Sydney Opera House.

Michael lives with his wife and three daughters Lauren, Maisie and Lilly and prior to joining the team at Ribby Hall Village, worked with celebrated chef Paul Heathcote at his flagship restaurant in Longridge.

INGREDIENTS

4 Crumpets

1 gelatine leaf

250g of chevre goats cheese, rind removed and roughly chopped

25ml of full-fat milk

50ml of double cream

4 medium sized beetroots (try using different varieties if available such as golden and candied)

1 crisp green apple, sliced into thin batons (store in cold water to prevent from discolouring)

Fresh chives

1 red chilli (optional)

METHOD

For the beetroot, set the oven to 180˚C/gas mark 4.

Place the beetroot on a foil lined tray and season generously with salt.

Bake for approximately one hour or until a knife easily runs through the middle.

Once the beetroot has cooled, peel and roughly cut into different shapes and sizes.

To make the goat’s cheese mousse, soak the gelatine in cold water and set aside.

Roughly break up the cheese and place in the food processor and blend until smooth.

Warm the milk in a small bowl and add the softened gelatine to dissolve.

Add the milk/gelatine mix into the blender with the goat’s cheese and blend until an even smoother consistency is achieved.

Slowly add the double cream and blend until fully combined. Remove into a container and set aside.

To serve toast and butter the crumpets. Arrange the beetroot on top and spoon over the goat’s cheese mousse.

Finish with apple, freshly chopped chives and finely sliced chilli (optional).