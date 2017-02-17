RECIPE: Breast of Goosnargh chicken, parma ham and basil, roasted beets, saffron, potato, red pepper coulis

When serving delicious food at home it really doesn’t have to include obscure ingredients or dishes.

Often the tastiest of menus comprises ingredients found in the supermarkets or a local farmer’s market, making good, Lancashire food accessible for all.

The Walled Garden at Barton Grange Hotel recipe Panna Cotta

This month we’re featuring the tastiest local Goosnargh chicken and vanilla panna cotta.

Both are very popular dishes with our guests at The Walled Garden restaurant and are a match made in culinary heaven.

Both dishes are easy to make, so are the perfect pair for an extra special family Sunday get together or if you’re holding a dinner party for four or more.

INGREDIENTS

4 x breasts of local Goosnargh chicken

8 x slices of Parma ham

4 x heritage beetroots (or any other fresh beetroot will be fine)

1 x bunch basil

0.125g x saffron powder

500g Maris Piper potatoes

100g butter

1 x red pepper

50 ml vegetable stock

1 clove garlic

1 shallot

Salt and pepper

Micro cress

METHOD

1. Remove all the skin and bone from chicken breasts, using a sharp knife butterfly each breast by carefully cutting into the chicken breasts horizontally from the thick side to create a pocket, then open out the chicken breast and place the fresh basil leaves into each one and lightly season.

2. Place two slices of Parma ham on your chopping board then place chicken onto the ham and wrap up the ham around the chicken breast.

3. Take a square piece of greased tin foil and place the chicken on to the tinfoil and wrap into a tight cylinder shape, twist both ends tight so that the chicken parcel is tight. Repeat for each chicken breast.

4. Place in a baking tray and roast the chicken breasts for 14 min on 190c

5. Next, place the beetroot in a pan of cold salted water and simmer for 40 minutes until cooked through. Let it cool, then peel and cut into small cube pieces. Reserve until needed

6. Peel the potatoes and place in a pan. Add the saffron and salt to pan and boil for 20 minutes until cooked through. Strain, add the butter and mash. Reserve until needed

7. Chop the red pepper, shallot and garlic and gently sauté in a pan until soft. Then add the stock and simmer for five minutes. Then liquidise into a smooth puree and pour into a ‘squeezy’ bottle. Set aside until needed

ASSEMBLE

1. Gently sauté the beets in butter until they are all hot throughout

2. Remove the chicken from the pan and the wrapping, slice the end pieces off and cut into pieces on a 45 degree angle

3. Place each of the chicken breasts on individual plates. Squeeze small portions of the saffron mash on to the side with the buttered beets and dress the plate with the micro cress and dots of red pepper coulis to the side of each one.

Vanilla panna cotta, winter berry compote with orange tuile

PANNA COTTA INGREDIENTS

500ml double cream

500ml milk

5 gelatine leaves

100g caster sugar

2 vanilla pods

250g frozen mixed berries

4 pudding moulds

100g castor sugar

METHOD

1. Place the milk, cream, sugar and vanilla in a saucepan and gently bring to the boil and then place to one side

2. Soak the gelatine in cold water until soft. When it’s soft add it to warm cream mix.

3. Strain the mixture with a sieve and pour into pudding moulds. Refrigerate for three to four hours until set.

4. Place the berries in a saucepan with the sugar and gently simmer until the sugar is dissolved, cool down and reserve till needed

TUILE MIX

1 egg white

1 orange zested

60g icing sugar

30g plain flour

5ml vanilla extract

30g warm melted butter

METHOD

1. Melt the butter in a medium size pan, then add the sugar, orange zest, vanilla extract and mix together. Add the egg white and mix again before adding the flour. Mix into a paste and then place in fridge to set.

2. Place the tuile mix in piping bag. Pipe thin fingers of the mixture evenly onto baking tray and bake for six minutes at 160c. Allow to cool and reserve until needed

ASSEMBLE

1. Remove the panna cotta from the moulds by running the tip of a knife around the edge of the mould.

Dip it briefly into hot water until the filling comes away from the sides.

Gently loosen the panna cotta away from the sides using your fingers then place on individual plates and gently lift off the mould.

2. Pour the winter berry compote on to the top, add the tuile finger and dust with icing sugar.