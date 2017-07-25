Opera star Lesley’s love for Lytham rings out in message

Opera star Lesley Garrett has hailed the musical production of The Mikado coming to Lytham Hall next month.

The singer made her name in an acclaimed English National Opera production of the show in 1984, and 30 years on made her second appearance at Lytham Festival, headlining the Sunday night show with Michael Ball - following up her appearance at the event’s premiere in 2010.

In a special message ahead of the outdoor theatre show on Sunday, August 20, she said: “I was delighted to be at the Lytham Festival in 2014 with Michael Ball and the Halle Orchestra, so I know the enthusiasm of Lancashire people for open air entertainment. I am sure the cast of Illyria will be welcoming the chance to be at Lytham Hall as part of their nationwide tour of The Mikado.”

Open air season organiser Julian Wilde said there had been strong advance bookings for the date, and hailed the Gilbert and Sullivan piece as having ‘stood the test of time’.

