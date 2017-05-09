New Tosca takes to the stage

A new production of classic opera Tosca will come to Blackpool next month.

English Touring Opera brings its new version of Puccini’s 1900 work to the Grand Theatre in Chruch Street, on Saturday, June 10.

Tosca is a story of love and betrayal, in the time of tyrannical despots, the oppression of women and the choices of Tosca continue to be ever-prescient around the world.

Award-winning theatre director Blanche McIntyre is at the helm of her first opera, working alongside conductor and ETO musical director Michael Rosewell.

The tour of Tosca will be double cast.

Tosca will be played by Laura Mitchell (Così fan tutte, ETO) and Paula Sides.

Cavaradossi will be played by Alexander James Edwards and Samuel Sakker. Scarpia will be played by Craig Smith (Simon Boccanegra, ETO) and ETO favourite, Andrew Slater.

The production will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Tickets are on sale now, by visiting www.blackpool grand.co.uk or by calling 01253 290190. Tickets cost from £18 to £34.