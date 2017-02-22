National gin festival will be quite the tonic

Gin lovers of Blackpool rejoice, the UK’s original Gin Festival is visiting the town for the first time ever.

The festival will take place on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

It will bring with it, more than 100 gins, top craft distillers and a whole wealth of ‘ginformation’.

The festival was first established in 2013 by Jym and Marie Harris, who wanted to go out, enjoy fantastic entertainment and great food whilst drinking the best gins and learning more about all things juniper - all under one roof.

Since then it has grown and grown, last year being described in Timeout magazine as one of the “Top 10 things to do in 2016”.

A spokesman for the festival said: “Gin Festival isn’t just about the gin and tonics though, there’s a regular cocktail bar serving up fantastic gin-based libations, as well as additional seasonal treats.

“You can chat to the distillers and brands who love to make gin, drink gin and share a sample or two.

“If they get you hooked, attend one of the amazing masterclasses where you can learn all about gin how it’s made, its history and beyond.

“Alternatively, just relax. Soak up the atmosphere, relish every gin and tonic drunk, try delicious street food and enjoy the entertainment.”

There are three sessions across the weekend on Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Limited tickets are still available for the Friday evening session, priced at £9.50.

To book visit, www.ginfestival.com

There’s also more great news for local gin fans as Hogarths will open their tenth ‘gin palace’, a week earlier.

The Blackpool branch will be located on Clifton Street and opens daily from Thursday, March 2, from 11am until midnight and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Of the opening, Gary Roberts, operations director of Amber Taverns Ltd, which owns Hogarths, said: “The format is simply to create a warm and friendly ‘community pub’ and have an additional premium offer by way of a Gin Palace.”

The Gin Palace will also create 24 jobs for local people.