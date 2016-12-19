X Factor rapper set to create New Year buzz

Controversial X Factor act Honey G will be “shutting it down” at Flamingo nightclub, on New Year’s Eve.

The 35-year-old rapper, from “North Weezy” in London, divided opinion on her way to finishing fifth in the singing competition.

The performer, whose real name is Anna Gilford, worked as the managing director at an IT recruitment company, prior to auditioning earlier this year.

In her first audition, she sang ‘Work It’ by Missy Elliott, which earned her three yes votes, with just Simon Cowell saying no.

She progressed to the Six Chair Challenge, where she sang ‘WTF (Where They From)’ by Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams. Her mentor Sharon Osbourne rejected her, with Honey G saying at the time: “she’s just not on my flex”.

However after fellow contestant Ivy-Grace Parades was sent home due to visa issues, Honey G was chosen to go to Sharon Osbourne’s home in LA.

Upon making it through to the live shows, a petition created by a cousin of fellow contestant Samantha Atkinson to remove Honey G from the show and replace her with Atkinson, gained thousands of signatures.

Despite this, she managed to gain a cult following, even being praised by rapper Snoop Dogg for being a “real hip-hop artist”.

Last week, she performed at the X Factor Final at Wembley Arena and officially announced that she had signed a record deal with Syco Music. Her debut single will be released on Friday.

The performance at Flamingo will be in true X Factor style, with confetti cannons, an extreme light show and fire and angle grinding dance performance.

A spokesman for Flamingo, said: “People take life too seriously, sometimes it’s just about having fun, and we feel Honey G brought that to the X factor every week, love her or hate her, she had every show rocking!

“The same mixed feedback occurred when the legendary award winning Syndicate Nightclub brought ‘Jedward’ to the town, and according to Jason Fubar, ‘it was the busiest Thursday night ever with 2500 attendees.’”

For tickets, visit www.flamingoonlinne.co.uk.