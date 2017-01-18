World renowned saxophonist kicks off tour in Ribble Valley

One of the world’s leading jazz musicians, Seamus Blake is to play in the Ribble Valley next week.

The gig, on Friday, February 3 is being hosted by Geoff Jackson and his team at Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Club, who work tirelessly to support Jazz in the North, at the Atrium Cafe Bar, Castle Hill, Clitheroe at 7.30pm.

New York based saxophonist-composer Seamus is recognised as one of the finest exponents of contemporary jazz, his music known for its sophistication, bold improvisations and sheer swagger and he kicks off his tour with Ross Stanley on organ and James Maddren on drums.

Running until February 10, and the tour also includes performances in Southport, London, Newcastle, Grimsby, Leeds and Wakefield and is part of a unique initiative called The Orpheus Project which brings world renowned jazz artists to work with uk musicians and perform in small venues across the north, supported by Arts Council England.

Seamus has 16 albums as leader and more than 70 as sideman to his name and has built up a global following.

Born in London in 1970 and raised in Vancouver, at 21, while still a student at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College, was asked to record with legendary drummer Victor Lewis and after graduating moved to New York where he rapidly established himself on the jazz scene. Tickets are £12 available through the Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Club website or on the door, and backing act will be the Blind Monk Trio.