Wadda Show Viva have got lined up

Rock and roll revivalists Showaddywaddy will be bringing their Teddy Boy charm back to Viva once again.

The Leicester six-piece, who describe themselves as ‘The Greatest Rock & Roll Band In The World’, will perform at the Vegas-themed venue on Friday, February 3.

Those whose teenage years were spent in the 1970s and early 80s will well recall the band, who dressed in colourful teddy boy outfits and recorded both covers of 1950s rock and roll hits and some original material too.

Such was their popularity, that their music spent 209 weeks in the singles charts in total even though, amazingly, their only number one hit was ‘Under the Moon of Love’, in 1976.

The band shot to fame having become runners-up in the All Winners Final of TV talent show, New Faces. Their first single, ‘Hey Rock and Roll’, written by the band, was released on April 19, 1974 and charted at a very impressive number two in the UK charts.

The band recorded hits right through to late 1982, selling more than 20 million records worldwide. They have since continuously toured the UK, living up to their reputation of being one of the hardest working bands in British music history. They celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2013 and are still as enthusiastic about entertaining their fans as ever.

Original band members Rod Deas (bass guitarist) and Romeo Challenger (drums) will be heading to Blackpool with newer colleagues, Paul Dixon (guitar), Andy Pelos (vocals), Dean Loach (keyboards and guitar), Rob Hewins (drums, guitar and vocals).

Former lead singer, Dave Bartram, retired in December 2011, but now manages the band and has written some successful books about days spent on the road, including ‘All Mapped Out’.

Viva Blackpool’s managing director, Martin Heywood, said: “This dynamic and uplifting show covers all of Showaddywaddy’s biggest hits and is sure to pull in the fans.

“We know many people will have fond memories of Showaddywaddy and Viva is all about putting the memories back into Blackpool. This show is sure to appeal to local residents and visitors alike.”

Tickets cost £21.50 and are available from www.vivablackpool.com.