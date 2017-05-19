Viva shows are Joe’s priority for summer

Singer Joe Longthorne has assured fans his Blackpool 30th anniversary summer season shows are his priority, after a ‘set back’ in his health.

Joe’s fought a long documented battle with cancer, and after spending the winter months in Marbella he was set to come back to the UK in good health.

But after just a few shows back in this country, including a ‘great’ Easter date at Viva in Blackpool, he’s been taken ill again.

His manager and partner Jamie Moran said they were hoping to get results from x-rays and other tests in the next week.

“With Joe’s background they have to check everything,” Jamie said. “They get concerned with Joe after all he’s been through.

“The care he has at Blackpool Victoria Hospital is fabulous.”

Joe’s fight against leukaemia has been well-documented.

Diagnosed in the late 1980s, he fought the disease until 2006, when he had a bone marrow transplant. Then, in summer 2014, he underwent a 12-hour operation at Royal Preston Hospital to remove a tumour from his mouth and neck.

After spending December to March in Marbella, with shows in the resort, in Benidorm and in Tenerife, Joe, who turns 62 this month, was raring to go back at home.

“He was feeling probably the best he has in a long time,” said Jamie. “But he’s been through it all before.

“The summer season at Viva are Joe’s main concern, especially his 30th anniversary show on July 9 - that’s going to be a real show to celebrate.

“We’re focussing on being right for that, which is why we’re cancelling other shows at the moment.

“It might just have to be Blackpool only this year, to allow Joe to build his strength up.

“But we’re taking it week by week. One day he’s fine, and the next he can be tired again.

“There’s no undue concern, we’ve been through it all before. He’s optimistic it’s just another setback and won’t be anything serious.”

Joe Longthorne’s Viva Variety show is on at the Church Street cabaret venue next Sunday, May 28. His summer season at Viva starts on July 16 and runs through until November. Visit www.vivablackpool.com to book.