Viva announces double dose of musical nostalgia and memories

Two new dates in the Viva Blackpool diary will take music lovers back in time.

Dancing Queen: The Concert promises to be ‘the biggest 70s party ever’ - paying tribute to the Swedish pop icons ABBA - when it comes to the Church Street entertainment complex on Monday, October 23.

A spokesman said: “With over 15 years’ experience worldwide Dancing Queen: The Concert is a sensational live tribute to one of the world’s best ever bands, with authentic costume changes.

“A fabulous live band, there’s only one show to have, Dancing Queen: The Concert

“The concert captures the sounds of ABBA lyrically, visually and musically. They include many of the favorite hits we fondly remember such as Dancing Queen and Waterloo.”

And into the new year, on Sunday, February 4, the venue will host That’ll Be The Day, ‘the UK’s premier Rock & Roll production’ and a celebration of the golden era of popular music.

Visit www.vivablackpool.com or call 01253 297297 for tickets.