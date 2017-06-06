Violinist joins indie star Miles on stage

Tickets are on sale for the The Wonder Stuff’s Miles Hunt and Erica Nockalls latest tour in the autumn.

In support of their third studio album, they have announced a date at Thornton Little Theatre for Saturday October 28.

Indie icon and charismatic front man of the Wonder Stuff Miles Hunt along with violinist Erica Nockalls will bring their ‘We came here to work’ tour to the venue.

Since 2006, the duo has toured the UK, Europe and the USA performing acoustic shows including tracks from their own albums in addition to Wonder Stuff material and the occasional cover version. All interspersed with Miles’ trademark inter-song banter and insight into the background behind some of the tracks being performed.

The Wonderstuff were chart regulars in the late 80s and 90s with hits such as Unbearable, It’s You Money I’m After Baby, Who Wants to be the Disco King? and Size of a Cow.

The show starts at 7.30pm, tickets are £15 and are on sale now.

To book call 01253 887693 or alternatively book online at www.wyretheatres.co.uk