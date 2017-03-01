Two exciting new bands for the price of one...

Two of the biggest up-and-coming bands in the country are joining forces for a show at Preston’s 53 Degrees, next Tuesday.

The Sherlocks and Jordan Allen are both looking to take 2017 by storm and their joint tour has already seen them take on such venues as Manchester’s Albert Hall and Liverpool’s O2 Academy.

I’m confident that 2017 will be our year

Sheffield’s The Sherlocks have played Reading and Leeds Festival the past two years, while also getting airplay on BBC Radio One.

Jordan Allen come from much closer to home, in Bolton and are making their Reading/Leeds debut later this year.

Front man Jordan, who the band take their name from said: “2017 for us is an incredibly exciting prospect, we have new tracks to release that I know are the finest we’ve written yet, which are now all ready to go.

“I’m confident that 2017 will be our year... we want to show Manchester that we are the next big thing. We want to be up there with Courteeners and Blossoms by the end of 2017 and we’ll stop at nothing to achieve that... Livin’ La Vida Bolton.”

For tickets, contact the venue on 01772 893000.