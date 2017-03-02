The Hut People’s folk journey

Folk band The Hut People will play at Thornton Little Theatre on Saturday, in support of their fourth studio album ‘Routes’.

Since releasing their first album in 2010, they have gained a reputation as one of the most unique, entertaining and best-loved acts on the UK folk scene.

During their live shows, they blend home-grown tunes with wider ranging British, Nordic and European folk music.

A spokesman said: “Their live show is like nothing you’ve ever seen before – expect feel-good dancing tunes, audience participation, step dancing, Quebecois foot-percussion (whilst playing the accordion!) and humour aplenty.

“This is high-octane feel-good music from a very likeable duo that have the ability to get the whole audience involved and loving it – before the end of the first tune!”

The band is made up of accordionist Sam Pirt and percussionist Gary Hammond.

The Hut People

Sam has previously performed as a member of 422 (previous Radio 2 Folk awards winners) and alongside the likes of Kathryn Tickell, The Dubliners, Sharon Shannon, Jez Lowe, Brian Finnegan, Brian McNeill and many others. He is also the founder of Ethno England.

Gary has, for the past 16 years, recorded and toured with The Beautiful South. He has also worked with Nina Simone and has frequently been a part of many other groups and collaborations within the World, jazz and pop music genres.

The duo’s latest joint-effort ‘Routes’ was released last month, with tracks taking inspiration from visits to places such as Belgium and even a “loo” in Whitby.

Tickets for the gig are priced at £10. To book, call 01253 887693 or visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk.