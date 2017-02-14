Tasty serving of blistering punk fun

Cabbage, Gorilla, Manchester

There’s been a lot said about Manchester band Cabbage in the last year, from their admittedly terrible name, which their singer Lee Broadbent described as the “best anti-band name” to arguably unfair criticism from certain corners of the media.

They’ve also had their fair share of praise, being shortlisted for BBC’s prestigious ‘Sound of 2017’ award.

Their current tour, ‘curated’ by BBC Introducing is seeing them take on some of their biggest venues to date, including Manchester’s 700 capacity ‘Gorilla’, alongside fellow up-and-coming bands The Shimmer Band and April.

It would be easy for Cabbage to get swallowed by the hype but their songs and live performance more than live up to it, delivering a blistering 45 minutes or so of throwback punk stylings.

They never take themselves too seriously either, coming to stage in party hats and letting off streamers and party poppers after asking the capacity crowd if they were “ready to party”.

Their music is current and political, with The Independent recently describing song ‘Necroflat in the Palace’ as “cliché politicking” despite the subject matter being far from cliché – a fact Cabbage were more than happy to point out.

Tom Molloy