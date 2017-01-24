Talent-winning boyband head to Opera House

Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro will be performing at the Blackpool Opera House as part of their UK tour.

The four-piece musical theatre boyband first formed in 2014. Their first ever public performance was of ‘Stars’ from Les Miserables in their first audition for Britain’s Got Talent. Having won their semi-final heat with over 63 per cent of the votes, they then won the overall competition with one of the biggest majorities ever and subsequently signed to Simon Cowell’s label Syco.

In the two years since the competition, the band released a number one debut album Stars, and their follow up album ‘Act Two’, which peaked at number two in the charts in the summer of 2015. They have performed at the Royal Variety Performance and have become enormously successful internationally.

Notably, they have performed for over 30 million people in Japan on Music Station on two separate occasions, completing a tour and winning a gold disc award for top international artists.

Their third album Home is set to be released early this year and as well as the UK, they’ll embark on major tours of Canada, Japan and USA.

Collabro play Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, November 19.

Tickets are priced from £19.50 and are available from www.gigsandtours.com, 0844 811 0051 and the Winter Gardens box office.