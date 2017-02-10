Tailormade events just for 11 to 16 year olds

Heventeen Blackpool relaunches next Wednesday, with the promise of providing safe, monthly party events for 11 to 16-year-olds.

The ‘Grand Relaunch’, taking place 12 years after the last Heventeen event, will be a UV Glow Party at Blackpool North Pier.

I originally attended Heventeen in 2000/2001 as a teenager and became the DJ at the events

Ricci Guarnaccio, from Geordie Shore, will host the event, with local DJ Steve Kelly providing the music.

Future events in Blackpool will include live music from Lytham band The Tailormade, as well as the UK’s first ever music festival, exclusively for 11-16s.

Mike Senior, owner of Heventeen, said: “I originally attended Heventeen in 2000/2001 as a teenager and became the DJ at the events. I now own the company and want to do great things for young people in Blackpool & Fylde.

“It isn’t just about being a business, it is about providing the young people of the local community somewhere safe to socialise rather than just sit in on an iPad or hang out on a street corner.”

Tickets are priced at £8.50 and include a free soft drink. If you’re a parent and would like to book, visit www.heventeen.co.uk.

