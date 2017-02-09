Sink your teeth into rock show

If you’re a classic rock lover, then the Grand Theatre have a show to really sink your teeth into, on Saturday.

Vampires Rock: Ghost Train is a sequel of sorts to the already very popular Vampires Rock stage show, and is a musical comedy set in 2030 New York, as the undead walk among the living.

Vampires Rock

It’s produced by Steve Steinman, who also plays the main character Barron Von Rockula.

With his usual haunt ‘Club Live and Let Die’ now in ruins, Barron Von Rockula goes in search of a new home, along with his band of blood-sucking vampires.

They eventually discover an abandoned ghost train, in which to take refuge, and the Barron sets out to lure victims into the ride to live in rock ‘n’ roll hell forever.

Steve Steinman first found fame performing as Meat Loaf on ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes in 1990.

After successfully gigging around Manchester, he landed a number appearances as Meat Loaf in the touring shows the Meat Loaf Story and the Meat Loaf Trilogy.

He then began the Vampires Rock stage show in 2004 and has been touring it around the UK every year since its inception.

Joining Steve on stage is a full cast of highly talented singers, dancers, aerial performers and a live band.

It features a spectacular stage set and impressive pyrotechnics, as well as some of the greatest ever rock anthems, including ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Bat Out of Hell’, ‘Sweet Child Of Mine’, and ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’.

Tickets are priced from £24 and are available from the box office on 01253 743339 or online at blackpoolgrand.co.uk.

So dust off your air guitar, get down to the Grand and rock out to some of the best songs ever made.