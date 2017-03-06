Shed Seven announce extra tour dates

Britpop band Shed Seven have announced three extra tour dates due to “phenomenal demand”.

The band, who have several hit albums and 16 top 40 singles including the likes of ‘Chasing Rainbows’, ‘Going for Gold’ and ‘Getting Better’ have announced an additional date at the Manchester Academy, on Saturday, December 23, as well as new dates in Leeds and Glasgow

In addition to the tour, they will be releasing their fifth studio album later this year.

Frontman Rick Witter said: “We’ve spent the last couple of years writing and demo-ing secretly and have more than an album’s worth of material that we can’t wait to share with you.

“We feel now is the right time. We’re looking forward to ‘Shedcember’ where it will be business as usual, you’ll get to hear all the songs you rightly should expect to hear but this time with a light sprinkling of new music to top it all off.”

Shed Seven will also play Blackburn’s King George’s Hall on Monday, December 4.

Tickets for all of their shows are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.