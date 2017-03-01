Shaky’s shaking up his family roots on album

Pop star Shakin’ Stevens has a reputation of being a rock and roll throwback - but that isn’t really the case, writes Martin Hutchinson.

With his latest album, ‘Echoes Of Our Times’, garnering excellent reviews for its more rootsy and dark nature, it may be time that he is given credit for being a serious artist.

The album was written when ‘Shaky’ was researching into his family origins.

He said: “Basically, you come to a time in your life and you wonder what your background was. We started researching and found that I had Cornish connections.

“My father and his two brothers all went off to fight in World War One and all returned, and they had loads of stories.

“One of my ancestors was a Salvation Army Officer and I’ve still got family in the Salvation Army today.

“The stories were just too good to ignore and the album has become very close to me. It was a very satisfying and personal process.

“I’m very pleased with it and people can relate to it all over the place as the copper and tin miners that are featured in some of the songs went around the world.”

On Friday, May 5, Shaky will play the Blackpool Opera House as part of a nationwide tour and the new album will be heavily featured.

He added: “It’s very important to me, this album, so we’re gonna do all the album and of course most of the hits.”

“However, we’re gonna do them slightly differently and there’ll be some songs that I haven’t sung before live. It’s all going to be slightly different from the norm.”

What about the Christmas hit?

He laughed: “Well, I normally do it if it’s November or December, but to do it in April or May seems a bit strange.”

Upon informing him that Roy Wood performs his Christmas hit whatever the month, he quipped: “Oh, well I might think about it then!“

Despite the change in style, Shaky is keen to get out on tour. “I’m looking forward to it immensely,” he said.

“There’s nine of us. Two female singers, two guitars, drums, piano, squeeze box and two brass players.

“I can’t wait to get out there.”

Tickets are priced from £22.50. To book, visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk or call the box office on 0844 8561111.